A middle school teacher in upstate New York was arrested on charges of planting a hidden camera in a staff bathroom, according to a report by WNYT-13 in Albany.

Patrick Morgan was charged with 22 counts of unlawful surveillance for allegedly placing the device — which looked like a phone charger — inside a restroom at Sand Creek Middle School in South Colonie, New York, according to the report.

Police said the camera was likely in place for a couple days and they don’t believe any students were recorded.

Mr. Morgan, who has taught in the school district for 28 years, was placed on administrative leave. He was given supervised release Monday, and will undergo a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation.

