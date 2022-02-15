Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin departs Washington on Tuesday for meetings with his Polish and Baltic counterparts amid intelligence reports that Russia continues amassing more than 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine and could launch an invasion within days.

Mr. Austin is scheduled to visit U.S. troops at Powidz Air Base in Poland and meet with other NATO leaders in Brussels to continue discussions on Russian military activity.

“He’ll also reiterate the United States’ commitment to our allies made in Article 5 [of the NATO charter] and continue the alliance’s progress on deterrence and defense while ensuring the alliance is prepared to face tomorrow’s challenges,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend added troops to camps near Ukraine and within neighboring Belarus as well as naval units in the Black Sea, Department of Defense officials said.

“He continues to add to his readiness. He continues to give himself more options, should he pursue a military path here,” Mr. Kirby said. “He continues to do the things that you would expect one to do if one was planning a major military action — that is, to sharpen readiness and to add to the capabilities of his force.”

But Defense Department officials said Monday they don’t believe Mr. Putin has made a final decision to mount an invasion of Ukraine.

Mr. Kirby acknowledged reports that Russian defense officials have indicated some of their military exercises near Ukraine might be wrapping up, possibly easing tensions along the border.

“If, in fact, these troops are done with their exercises, they could send them back to their home garrisons and reduce the presence along the border. That would go a long way,” he said. “We still think there’s a diplomatic path.”

The growing number of U.S. troops who have been sent to the region are intended to bolster nervous NATO allies and deter any Russian aggression against alliance members.

“The president has made clear that U.S. troops are not going to be fighting in Ukraine,” Mr. Kirby said. “They’re not going to accidentally be drawn into Ukraine.”

