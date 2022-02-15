Is CNN’s mission to divide Americans? Rep. Jim Jordan thinks so and is aiming to raise money from those who agree with him.

In an email to supporters on Tuesday, the Ohio Republican accused the cable news network of unfair coverage that favors the Biden administration after it had portrayed the Trump administration as mishandling the pandemic.

Exhibit A, Mr. Jordan writes to supporters, is the CNN COVID-19 tracker, which was featured regularly during the Trump administration but has disappeared now that President Biden runs the White House, despite the recent surge of the omicron variant that spiked cases and hospitalizations nationwide.

“Where did CNN’s COVID-19 tracker go?” Mr. Jordan asks supporters in the email. “If you saw CNN on at your local coffee shop during the Trump administration, you couldn’t miss the COVID tracker on the screen 24/7 as they relentlessly blamed the President for the pandemic.”

Mr. Jordan says CNN dropped its focus on COVID in order to pivot to the Democratic-led investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A vocal Trump supporter, Mr. Jordan is a key target in the probe. He turned down the panel’s request that he provide information about communications with Mr. Trump on the day of the riot.

Mr. Jordan’s email links to a “CNN bias poll” that also allows the user to donate money.

“Does CNN exist solely to push leftist narratives and divide the nation?” the poll asks. Options include “yes” and “No, they also report ‘some’ news.”

The congressman implores supporters to support his candidacy, warning he “can’t continue fighting” against “leftist organizations like CNN,” unless he’s reelected.

Mr. Jordan was first elected in 2006 and served as co-founder and chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. He is the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

