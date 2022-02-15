The short-term government funding bill is facing trouble in the 50-50 Senate from a contingent of Republican lawmakers eager to extract concessions from Democrats in exchange for averting a shutdown.

Democratic leaders say that there is not enough time to jump all of the legislative hurdles needed before Friday — the deadline for the government to pass a funding measure or risk a shutdown.

“Before the end of the week, the Senate must come to an agreement to pass a short-term extension of government funding,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat.

“No one, and certainly not my Republican colleagues, wants a Republican government shutdown, so I’m hopeful they will cooperate with us to pass this necessary [bill], which every single Democrat wants to happen and will cooperate to make sure that it happens,” he said.

Some Republicans are not willing to fold, however. At least seven GOP senators are promising to slow-roll the funding bill unless their demands are met.

In exchange for relinquishing her hold on the bill, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee wants the White House to clarify whether new guidelines for a federal substance abuse program allow recipients to receive taxpayer-funded crack pipes.

“The federal government should not be using taxpayer money to pay for drug paraphernalia. And we’ve asked for that clarification,” said Mrs. Blackburn. “We’re surprised that we have not yet received that clarification.”

The hot-button issue has increasingly galvanized Democrats and Republicans alike in recent weeks.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported earlier this month that a federal harm-reduction drug program would distribute smoking kits with the pipes that addicts use for illicit substances.

Administration officials, including those from the Department of Health and Human Services, deny that crack pipes will be funded by taxpayer dollars.

“What is happening here is that there is potential to hold up funding for the government and important programs around an issue that is not an issue,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “We’ve been very clear that we are not providing funding for crack pipes.”

Mrs. Blackburn, though, wants more assurances before allowing the government funding measure to pass.

Similarly, six Republican senators are threatening to delay speedy consideration over Mr. Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Led by Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas, the senators say the government should not fund enforcement of the mandate, which has been struck down for private sector works but remains in effect for health care workers and military personnel.

“These COVID-19 vaccine mandates amount to a serious abuse of both federal power and executive authority,” they said. “They also further strain the economic and social pressures our society currently faces … In any event, President Biden has no business forcing people to make a tragic choice between unemployment and an unwanted vaccination.”

Neither the six lawmakers nor Mrs. Blackburn can kill the spending bill outright. Rather they are relying on using an arsenal of legislative procedures to delay the bill to a point where either a shutdown happens or Democrats concede.

The lawmakers note that within the Senate unanimous consent is needed to expedite consideration of a bill. That means that all 100 senators must agree before moving forward.

Generally, Senate leaders negotiate the number of amendments and time allotted for debate before unanimous consent is offered. If even one lawmaker opts to object, the process is sidelined and normal order must be followed.

Provided the opposition holds, Mr. Schumer will have to wait at least two days to break a filibuster on the bill. If the effort succeeds, which by all estimates it will, the Senate will then debate the legislation for at least 30 hours before a final vote.

The time frame puts lawmakers exceeding close to the Friday deadline.

Although the possibility of a government shutdown has increased, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is no real cause for concern.

The Kentucky Republican says there is still time for a deal to be worked in which the GOP holdouts can have their concerns accommodated.

“As is often the case, we’ll process a few amendments before doing the short-term [funding bill],” he said. “I think it’ll all be worked out. There is no danger of a government shutdown.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.