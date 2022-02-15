The families of nine victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting secured a $73 million settlement Tuesday against Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer that marketed the rifle used in the deadly rampage.

The families’ attorneys hailed the move as a victory that allows others to sue gun-makers in the aftermath of mass shootings.

During the roughly five-year court battle, the families alleged that Remington marketed its AR-15 as a “combat weapon” to young men prone to violence.

They accused the company of unfair trade practice for its advertisements under Connecticut law in their wrongful death lawsuit.

According to the families’ counsel, under the settlement, they can release company documents that allegedly show Remington’s wrongdoing — and the company’s insurers will pay them $73 million in damages.

“These nine families have shared a single goal from the very beginning: to do whatever they could to help prevent the next Sandy Hook. It is hard to imagine an outcome that better accomplishes that goal,” said Josh Koskoff, counsel at Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, representing the families.

“This victory should serve as a wake-up call not only to the gun industry, but also the insurance and banking companies that prop it up. For the gun industry, it’s time to stop recklessly marketing all guns to all people for all uses and instead ask how marketing can lower risk rather than court it. For the insurance and banking industries, it’s time to recognize the financial cost of underwriting companies that elevate profit by escalating risk. Our hope is that this victory will be the first boulder in the avalanche that forces that change,” Mr. Koskoff added.



A spokesperson from Remington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The families pointed to one of the company’s advertisements that showed the rifle with the phrase, “Consider Your Man Card Reissued,” according to The Associated Press.

The gun company had argued that their marketing had nothing to do with the shooting and that federal law gave the gun industry immunity. But the Connecticut Supreme Court allowed the case to proceed under state law.

“Before we brought this case, gun-makers thought they could not be held accountable for mass shootings. This case shows they can be,” said Alinor Sterling, an attorney at Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder. “It is already serving as a model for other gun cases across the country. When an industry can be held accountable for its behavior, that behavior becomes more responsible.”



The families filed their lawsuit in 2014 — two years after 20-year-old Adam Lanza used a Remington rifle that his mother owned to kill 20 children and six educators at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. He also killed his mother and later took his own life.

Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan was killed in the shooting, said that the company prioritized profit over her child’s safety.

“Marketing weapons of war directly to young people known to have a strong fascination with firearms is reckless and, as too many families know, deadly conduct. Using marketing to convey that a person is more powerful or more masculine by using a particular type or brand of firearm is deeply irresponsible,” she said.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.