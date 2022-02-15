Capitals and Wizards fans will soon be able to attend games at Capital One Arena without showing proof of vaccination or wearing a mask.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday the end of the city’s vaccine and mask mandates, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment is following suit.

The vaccine mandate for fans at Capital One Arena ended Tuesday, while the mask mandate will end March 1.

The only coronavirus-related restriction at Capital One Arena, starting next month, will be for fans sitting within 15 feet of the court at Wizards games. Per NBA protocols, those fans will still have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within two days of the game.

Bowser said Monday that the District’s cases have dropped 90% since the height of the omicron wave.

The move marks the second time this season that the mask mandate at Capital One has been lifted. The mandate was rolled back in November before being brought back about a month later amid the omicron surge. The vaccine mandate was initially instituted on Jan. 15.

As of Tuesday, the Capitals rank second in the NHL in attendance with 18,573 fans per game, while the Wizards are 25th in the NBA at 15,135.

• Jacob Calvin Meyer can be reached at jmeyer@washingtontimes.com.