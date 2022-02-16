BOSTON, Mass. — Four Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle employees were fired after an investigation found that 2,100 drivers were granted licenses without taking a driver’s test.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation‘s investigation discovered that starting in April 2018, two road test examiners at the Brockton Service Center gave about 2,100 people passing scores on the road test without drivers taking it and employees administering the test, WCVB-TV reported Wednesday.

MassDOT said it launched an investigation with local authorities in 2020 into practices at the center after it found activity on accounts of customers who received driver’s licenses from Brockton employees.

The RMV has fired two road test examiners and two service center employees and “will continue to work with law enforcement on their ongoing investigation,” MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard said.

According to MassDOT, affected drivers have been notified that they will have 10 days to take the road test or their license will be suspended.

Additional guidelines, such as enforcing controls in the system for license transactions, have been implemented at the RMV, MassDOT said.