Republican-led states pleaded Wednesday with a federal judge in Ohio to nix the Biden administration’s new limits on immigration arrests and deportations, saying what Homeland Security is doing now amounts to an “abdication” of duty under the law.

The new rules have sent deportations plummeting for murderers, burglars, sexual assault convicts and nearly every other category of criminal, Ohio Deputy Solicitor General May Mailman told the judge.

“This is an abdication framework,” Ms. Mailman said.

Ohio, Arizona and Montana are challenging the rules written last year by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that restrict which immigrants are targeted for arrest or deportation.

Mr. Mayorkas said merely being in the country illegally should no longer be enough reason to be picked up or removed. And he said those with criminal records or cases in which a judge has ordered someone ousted must be balanced against other factors such as how old the cases were and whether their families here depend on them.

Michael F. Knapp, a Justice Department lawyer, told the court Wednesday the new rules are “a more humanitarian approach” to enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Michael J. Newman, a Trump appointee, listened during the nearly 90 minutes of arguments and didn’t give any indication which way he’s leaning.

The Justice Department asked the judge to toss the case, saying the states don’t have the standing to sue and the decisions Mr. Mayorkas made are immune to review by a court.

And even if a court can play umpire, Mr. Knapp said the new rules are justified.

He said there are more than 11 million “noncitizens” who are “potentially removable” and Congress hasn’t given Homeland Security anywhere near enough money to go after all of them. He also said the law specifically tells the Homeland Security secretary to come up with priorities for how to best use the money.

He pointed to data showing that even though overall arrests dropped, the number of aggravated felons arrested during a period in 2021 was nearly double the same period in 2020.

“That data showed that prioritization works. If you tell your officials, your line officials, to focus on threats to public safety, then there will be an increase in enforcement actions against threats to public safety,” Mr. Knapp said.

Ms. Mailman said it was unfair to compare 2021 to 2020, when the pandemic shut down much of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s activities.

And she said the problem with Mr. Mayorkas’ priorities is that they go beyond elevating some people to the top of the list and actually cut people off the list entirely, putting them out of reach of immigration enforcement.

She said the proof is in the collapse of enforcement numbers, drawing a comparison to a bus: If ICE were still filling the bus with people, even if they aren’t the same as before, that would suggest the agency is following priorities. But if the bus is much emptier than before, that suggests the goal is to thwart enforcement.

“ICE is very much underperforming their resources,” Ms. Mailman said.

The plaintiff states have asked for a preliminary injunction to block Mr. Mayorkas’ priorities.

The priorities are also being challenged by Texas and Louisiana in another case in federal court in Texas.

ICE has yet to release its final 2021 data, but sources have told The Washington Times the numbers will show a severe collapse in enforcement, which could further undercut the government’s case.

