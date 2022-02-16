The Walt Disney theme parks in California and Florida will no longer require fully vaccinated visitors to wear masks, starting Thursday, as states and cities across the nation relax COVID-19 rules alongside the easing omicron wave.

Walt Disney World in Florida and Walt Disneyland in California said masks will still be required on transportation within the parks. Unvaccinated persons are required to wear masks in all indoor settings, though it was unclear if the parks will check vaccine cards at the gate.

The parks said masks should be made of two layers of breathable material and that costume masks do not count.

The decision to relax mask rules for vaccinated persons comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, eased statewide mask rules but left them in place in schools.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has consistently opposed state mandates throughout the pandemic, though Disney World sets its own rules.

