Members of the GOP Doctors Caucus are encouraging Americans to donate blood to mitigate a nationwide shortage that has worsened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawmakers unveiled a public service announcement on Wednesday, asking eligible donors to help shore up the national supply.

“Our country is facing a national shortage in blood supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the members said in the video. “Without a large enough supply, patients may not be able to get the life saving blood transfusions they need to survive. As members of the GOP Doctors Caucus, we are coming to you with an important message and plea. Please find a blood drive or make an appointment.”

Members who participated in the PSA include Reps. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio (a podiatrist), Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa (an ophthalmologist), Jefferson Van Drew of New Jersey (a retired dentist) and Buddy Carter of Georgia (a pharmacist).

Since March 2020, the Red Cross reported they’ve seen a 10% decrease in their blood supply.

The nonprofit also said that the pandemic has prompted the worst blood supply crisis seen in more than a decade.

“The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis — its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care,” its website says. “Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.”

Local blood centers can be found through the American Red Cross website.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.