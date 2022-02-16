Republican voters believe the GOP should “move on” from former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Biden, a new poll shows.

A Morning Consult/Politico national tracking poll released Wednesday found that 64% of registered voters believe it is time for the Republican Party to move past the former president’s claims about election fraud.

Among Republicans, the poll found that 50% want to move on from the fraud claims, compared to 37% who believe the party should remain focused on election irregularities that Mr. Trump says cost him the election.

An additional survey question, however, found that 53% of registered Republicans support “Trump’s continued focus on his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election,” compared to 36% who oppose the former president carrying on with the effort, Politico reported.

Among all voters, 23% said Republicans should “continue to focus” on election irregularities that Mr. Trump and some followers say contributed to his defeat, while 13% weren’t sure whether the party should continue to focus on the issue, or had no opinion about it.

The poll was taken as Republican lawmakers begin to focus on the midterm elections and the increasing likelihood that they may regain majorities in the House and the Senate.

Mr. Trump continues to loom large over GOP politics and has made dozens of endorsements in midterm races. He’s also continued to argue the election was rigged and has attacked top Republicans for refusing to back his claim and help him expose the irregularities in some of the states he lost to Biden.

Among respondents to the poll, 36% were Democrats, 35% were Republicans, and 29% identified as independents.

The poll of 2,005 registered voters was conducted Feb. 12-13. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.