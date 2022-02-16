Sen. Josh Hawley on Wednesday demanded Attorney General Merrick Garland bar the wife of White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan from having any role in special counsel John Durham’s probe.

Mr. Sullivan’s wife, Maggie Goodlander, serves as a counsel to Mr. Garland.

Mr. Sullivan was a foreign policy adviser for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. He has come under intense scrutiny since Mr. Durham alleged this weekend that operatives connected to the Clinton campaign exploited their access to former President Donald Trump’s internet traffic to gin up “derogatory information.”

In a letter to Mr. Garland, the senator called for a firm commitment that Ms. Goodlander would recuse herself from the Durham probe into the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

“The Clinton campaign’s criminal enterprise includes many individuals currently serving in the Biden administration — and in your personal office,” wrote Mr. Hawley, Missouri Republican. “I am calling on you to set a clear example and instruct Ms. Goodlander, and all of your other employees potentially implicated in the Clinton campaign to formally recuse from the special counsel probe.”

Mr. Hawley asked the attorney general to provide him a list of all Justice Department employees who recused themselves from the Durham probe.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November, the Justice Department said that Ms. Goodlander is not connected to the Durham probe and works on anti-trust and international issues.

