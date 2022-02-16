Sen. Rob Portman on Wednesday endorsed Jane Timken’s campaign to replace him in the U.S. Senate, boosting her bid for the GOP nomination.

Ms. Timken, a former Ohio GOP chair, is running in a competitive primary race against Josh Mandel, J.D. Vance, Mike Gibbons and Matt Dolan.

“I believe Jane Timken is the best candidate to advance conservative Republican policies to help Ohio workers and families,” Mr. Portman said in a statement. “Jane is smart and hard-working, and understands the needs of Ohioans.”

Mr. Portman was elected to the Senate in 2010.

Before that, he served as director of the Office of Budget and Management and as U.S. Trade Representative under former President George W. Bush. Mr. Portman served in the U.S. House from 1993 to 2005.

He is viewed as one of the cooler heads in the Senate, which has made him his share of allies and critics.

Mr. Portman said Ms. Timken has put in the time, fighting to elect Republicans across Ohio and helping President Trump carry the state by 8 points in the 2020 election.

“I am confident in her ability to win both the primary and the general elections, ensuring that this Senate seat remains Republican with a 50-50 Senate, and so much at stake.”

Mr. Portman’s endorsement is welcome news for Ms. Timken, who is competing with most of her rivals for the support of former President Trump.

Mr. Trump has so far stayed on the sidelines, though his influence has been felt.

Republican Bernie Moreno pulled the plug on his campaign this month after meeting with the former president.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Moreno agreed there were too many “Trump candidates” in the race, Mr. Moreno said.

