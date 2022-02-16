Netflix is set to debut a three-part documentary on the life of Kanye West Wednesday, but the show’s subject would prefer people not watch it.

Mr. West is not happy with the project— titled “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” — and would like to make edits.

“I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix,” Mr. West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image.”

“Jeen-Yuhs” was directed by Coodie & Chike, the same directors who produced Mr. West’s first music video for the song “Through the Wire.” It spans more than 20 years, chronicling Mr. West’s rise as a young producer in the late 1990s and ending in 2020 with the rapper’s short-lived campaign for president.

The second part of the trilogy is scheduled to be released Feb. 23.

