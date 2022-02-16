Thursday marks the first anniversary of the death of radio icon Rush Limbaugh, whose familiar voice, conservative beliefs and keen insight drew millions of listeners for over three decades.

Fox News will present an exclusive interview with his widow Kathryn Limbaugh, on Thursday to mark the anniversary, to be conducted by host Ainsley Earhardt during “Fox & Friends.”

The show airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST daily.

“Marking the one-year anniversary of the radio icon’s passing, Limbaugh will dive into her husband’s remarkable career, their marriage, his cancer diagnosis along with his final days and legacy,” the network said in a statement.

An extended version of the interview will later be featured on Fox Nation, a video streaming platform.

Limbaugh first launched his signature “Rush Limbaugh Show” into national syndication in 1988 with 56 radio stations. At its peak, the show was heard on more than 600 stations by up to 27 million people each week, according to a biography at RushLimbaugh.com.

In an unprecedented move on February 4, 2020, then-President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh during the State of the Union Address.

“Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet,” Mr. Trump said, praising Limbaugh for his “decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

