Students at public schools in Loudoun County, Virginia, can attend school without wearing face masks, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The decision comes after the district announced face masks would be optional as of Feb. 22 — but the judge’s move allows students to go without the face coverings effective immediately, according to local reports.

Three parents had challenged the school’s mask policy, saying it harmed their children and that the school board did not have the power to issue such a mandate.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also signed legislation Wednesday banning school districts across the state from making masks mandatory as of March 1.

Masks are still required on school buses, according to TV station WJLA, which notes that this directive comes under a federal mask mandate.

