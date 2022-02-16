The relationship between “Divergent” actress Shailene Woodley and NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is over, according to InTouch Weekly.

A source close to Mr. Rodgers told People that the breakup was “amicable.” The couple was engaged, but Mr. Rodgers’ demanding career took a toll on Ms. Woodley.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” one insider said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

During the engagement, Ms. Woodley told Entertainment Tonight in July that there wasn’t any wedding planning going on.

