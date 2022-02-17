The Coast Guard is searching for a female passenger on a Carnival cruise who went overboard Wednesday. The ship was en route to New Orleans from Cozumel, Mexico.

Two rescue helicopters were sent in an attempt to determine the woman’s location. She went overboard about 150 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, according to the Coast Guard.

Passengers say the woman was detained in handcuffs by security after causing a disturbance. The woman reportedly jumped off the 10th deck and hit the side of the ship before falling into the water, according to Fox8.

The Coast Guard has not confirmed how the woman ended up in the water.

Carnival has had 73 passengers or crew fall overboard since 2000, according to cruisejunkie.com. This is by far the most of any major cruise line.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: US Coast Guard responding to ‘man overboard’ on Carnival Cruise in Gulf of Mexico#NewOrleans l #LA

The Carnival Valor, enroute to New Orleans, has now entered a holding pattern. Passengers report seeing an individual jump from an upper deck.

Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/KlNkzJJgtP — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) February 16, 2022

