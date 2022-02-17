Canada’s top justice minister said Thursday that “pro-Trump” people should fear having their bank accounts seized.

Attorney General David Lametti was asked on CTV’s “Power Play” program whether people who had donated to the trucker convoy that has paralyzed Canada’s capital and borders will have accounts seized.

WATCH: Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti says if you’re part of a “Pro-Trump movement” you should “be worried” about your bank account being frozen by the Government. pic.twitter.com/ILPHmaWxQC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 17, 2022

The administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers this week and said it would go after funding sources for the protesters, whom it has repeatedly compared to Nazis, terrorists and racists. The declaration of emergency requires “any financial service provider to determine whether they have in their possession or control property that belongs to a person who participates in the blockade.”

Host Evan Solomon asked Mr. Lametti that “a lot of folks said, ‘I just don’t like your vaccine mandates and I donated to this, now it’s illegal, should I be worried that the bank can freeze my account?’”

Mr. Lametti, who has just made a terrorism charge against the protesters, replied in the affirmative and also mentioned former U.S. President Donald Trump as relevant.

“If you are a member of a pro-Trump movement who is donating hundreds of thousands of dollars, and millions of dollars to this kind of thing, then you ought to be worried,” he said.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.