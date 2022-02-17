Facebook has flagged a post by a North Carolina congressman referencing Special Counsel Robert Durham’s allegations that the Clinton campaign spied on the Trump campaign.

The tech giant said Republican Rep. Richard Hudson’s post from Sunday which linked to Fox News coverage of Mr. Durham’s complaint filed over the weekend had been “checked by independent fact-checkers” and was deemed to be “false information.”

“Facebook is censoring me and the latest to try and cover up reports about the Clinton campaign spying on President Trump,” Mr. Hudson said on Twitter.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Hudson included a screenshot of the censored Facebook post to his Twitter post. In the censored post, Mr. Hudson said “the findings from the Durham Report this weekend are explosive.”

“The Clinton campaign reportedly paid to spy on President Trump to initiate an investigation that wasted millions of tax dollars,” he said in the censored post.

Greg Steele, a spokesperson for Mr. Hudson, said that he was notified by Facebook on Wednesday that the post had been flagged.

Mr. Durham said in a court filing that he has evidence that several people affiliated with Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign exploited access to Mr. Trump’s internet data to link him to Russia.

Several media outlets were slow to report on Mr. Durham’s filing, which suggests there was an organized Democratic effort to foster the Trump-Russia collusion theory that dominated headlines throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.

“The Russia hoax was used to divide our nation and waste millions of tax dollars,” Mr. Hudson said. “We need answers and accountability, not big tech censorship!”

This is not the first time Mr. Hudson’s posts have been flagged by Facebook.

Facebook and Instagram briefly flagged a post by Mr. Hudson last year that contained a graphic showing a breakdown of the U.S. military equipment inventory that was lost to the Taliban in Afghanistan. The platforms said the post contained “false information.”

The move came amid reports that the Biden administration also was scrubbing online reports which detailed the equipment that the U.S. military provided to the Afghan security forces throughout the war, some of which has been seized by the Taliban.

Facebook later removed the flag from the post, but Mr. Steele said the actions were concerning.

Facebook has not provided Mr. Hudson’s office with details as to why either post was flagged.

• Valerie Richardson and Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.