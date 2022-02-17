NEWS AND OPINION:

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol continues its heroic quest to improve conditions on the southern U.S. border.

This week alone, the federal agency reported that its agents intercepted methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine; thwarted smuggling attempts; arrested gang members; and rescued migrants lost in the California and Arizona wilderness and even trapped inside moving train cars — the list goes on. And the situation worsens.

“A dozen undocumented migrants on Mexico’s southern border sewed their mouths shut on Tuesday in a bid to convince the country’s immigration authority to grant them passage toward the U.S. border,” Reuters reported this week.

The border is the source of compelling news. The major broadcast networks, however, continue to ignore this news.

“The spiraling crisis on America’s southern border is spreading, rippling to all parts of the country with impacts on crime and national security. But you wouldn’t know that if you watched the networks in January. The total amount of coverage on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts dropped to a shocking zero minutes and zero seconds for the month,” wrote Scott Whitlock, research director of Newsbusters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

The “Big Three” have abandoned the U.S. border, he said.

“The networks, however, eagerly reported on one country’s immigration policy. That country was Australia, though. From January 1-31, ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and the NBC Nightly News devoted 26 minutes and 14 seconds to tennis star Novak Djokovic’s ultimately failed bid to play in the Australian Grand Slam and his fight not to be deported from the country over a refusal to vaccinate. ABC offered a whopping 9 minutes and 3 seconds. NBC came in second with eight minutes and 58 seconds. CBS allowed eight minutes and 13 seconds,” Mr. Whitlock said.

FOX NEWS AUDIENCE: 200 MILLION

Fox News Media is about to extend its reach in a big way.

Fox News International — the network’s global streaming service — will expand distribution into Africa, increasing its reach to 44 countries worldwide. Beginning Thursday, the service will be available in Egypt, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zambia.

The expansion is a first. The network is already available throughout Europe, South America and Asia.

Fox News Media, incidentally, is the force behind Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, Fox News Books, Fox Nation, Fox News International and Fox Weather.

And the audience? In total, these broadcast, digital, audio and book entities now reach 200 million people each month, according to the network.

NONSTOP STELTER

CNN reveals that “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter soon will expand his weekly program into a daily version titled “Reliable Sources Daily,” available through CNN+, the network’s new video streaming service.

Mr. Stelter plans to “take a critical look at the media, how the news is made, and why it matters,” CNN said in a press release.

“Reliable Sources Daily is your most reliable source in the quickly evolving world of media, politics, and entertainment,” the network said.

Will Mr. Stelter’s efforts help CNN’s ratings? That remains to be seen, and the host appears ready to have an impact. It could be a challenge, though.

According to Nielsen Media Research ratings numbers released this week, Fox News trumped CNN and MSNBC combined, garnering 2.4 million primetime viewers, compared to MSNBC with 1 million and CNN with 491,000.

THE REAGAN ACADEMY ARRIVES

The wisdom, spirit and inner mettle of Ronald Reagan is now available to high school students.

“In response to the learning challenges faced by students and parents across the nation since the onset of the pandemic, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has launched Reagan Academy. This e-learning program will focus on educating the future generation of America in the spirit of President Reagan’s strongest attributes: leadership, communication, and informed decision-making,” the organization tells “Inside the Beltway.”

Pre-enrollment is now underway. For details, consult Reaganfoundation.org/education.

READING THE GOOD BOOK

Despite ongoing supply chain issues, staff shortages, and new variants of COVID-19, Christian retailers are experiencing “surprising and unprecedented growth,” according to the Parable Group, a marketing firm.

Their 2022 “State of Christian Retail Report” found that sales of Christian books hit $74 million, with Bibles bringing in 23% of those sales. The report said that 82% of the retailers saw a rise in sales. The figures are based on a Parable Group survey of 220 U.S. Christian bookstore owners.

“When asked about the future, 90% of retailers had a ‘healthy, strong or steady’ outlook for 2022,” reported Publishers Weekly, an industry source that reviewed the numbers.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Mesa Vista, the beloved ranch of business magnate T. Boone Pickens, built in Pampa, Texas, between 1971 and 1988 on 64,672 acres. Includes a 25,000 square foot “Lodge Compound” with elaborate master bedroom, a 11,500 square feet Lake House, 6,000 square-foot family home; chapel, specialty dog kennel, pub, golf course and tennis courts, airport plus runway and hangar, wildlife and much more. Includes all furnishings, vehicles, farming equipment and “bird dogs.” Priced at $170 million through HallHall.com; enter the words “Mesa Vista” in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 38% of U.S. adults say they always wear a face mask outside their home; 22% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 58% of Democrats agree.

• 22% overall say they wear a face mask most of the time; 20% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 27% of Democrats agree.

• 21% overall say they wear a mask some of the time; 29% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 19% overall say they never wear a face mask; 29% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. Adults conducted Feb. 5-8.

