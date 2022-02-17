A Florida judge granted the request of Bob Saget’s family to block the release of records pertaining to the comedian’s death last month.

The decision comes three days after the family filed a lawsuit against Florida officials to block the distribution of evidence. A medical examiner ruled that the comedian died from a fall in his Orlando hotel room in January.

Orange County Circuit Judge Vincent Chin sided with the family.

“Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted,” Judge Chiu wrote.

The order will remain in effect until the court makes an updated decision.

