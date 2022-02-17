Police in Oregon had twice dealt with a man on Saturday before arresting and charging him with breaking into a house and choking a woman later that day.

The Corvallis Police Department reported that Garrett Caspino attacked a woman as she showered Saturday afternoon. He fled when the woman’s boyfriend intervened, police said.

Police had arrested Mr. Caspino just before 11 a.m. on a criminal trespass charge after he was spotted sitting in the driver’s seat of an unlocked car. He was acting “totally out there,” according to the reporting party.

He was issued a citation and released because the trespassing charge did not meet the criteria for booking at the jail, police said.

Shortly after being released, he was spotted concealing himself behind a pole in the restricted parking area of the Law Enforcement Center. Mr. Caspino was cited for trespassing a second time. He was last seen in the area just before noon.

Mr. Caspino was arrested a third time, this time for the alleged assault, at about 2:48 p.m. He was booked and is being held at the Benton County Jail.

