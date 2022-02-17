It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has been hit hard by COVID. From dining restrictions and mask mandates to issues with the supply chain and inflation, it’s a difficult time to be a restaurant owner.

But for one restaurant owner, the price of increased security adds yet another challenge.

Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Columbus, Ohio-based Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, an independent company that operates 40 restaurants across the country, told CNBC he has spent $750,000 on security — up from zero before the pandemic.

“We never spent a dollar on security in our restaurants prior to COVID, and now we spend about three-quarters of $1 million a year on security to protect our managers and our staff from some unruly guests … in our restaurants,” Mr. Mitchell said.

As restaurants continue to struggle, people are calling for increased government aid. President Biden began the Restaurant Revitalization Fund with $28 billion in March 2021, but the Small Business Administration closed the fund in July.

Rep. Joe Morelle, New York Democrat, called for the restaurant support fund to be reopened.

“The restaurant industry has been devastated by the pandemic, and there is a critical need for additional relief,” Mr. Morelle said in a statement Tuesday.

Mr. Mitchell said his operating costs have never been higher.

“It’s the highest cost of goods I’ve ever operated in, 42 years in the restaurant business. By way of example, last year the cost of goods were 29.6% of sales, this year 33% of sales so far. That 3.4% increase to the cost is severely impacting our bottom line,” he said.

That said, Mr. Mitchell is optimistic that sales will continue getting back to their pre-pandemic numbers.

“We can’t price our way out of this, but with the increase in sales, if we get back to where we were with our price increasing, we can not maintain our profit margin,” Mr. Mitchell said.

He added the business can “still lead a pretty good profit over the course of the year.”

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.