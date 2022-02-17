The Senate on Thursday settled on a nonbinding resolution affirming U.S. solidarity with Ukraine and condemning Russian aggression in a last-ditch rebuke of the Kremlin after failing to reach an agreement on a long-stalled sanctions bill.

The measure, which “encourages” President Biden to “impose significant costs” should Russia invade Ukraine, stops well short of the “mother-of-all sanctions” bill batted around between the two parties in recent weeks.

But with negotiations stalled on legislation to impose concrete penalties aimed at the Kremlin, lawmakers had little choice but to eke out a bi-partisan tough-on-Russia measure before adjourning for recess as tensions over Ukraine continue to build.

“This resolution allows us to speak with one voice in denouncing the buildup of Russian troops at Ukraine’s border and reaffirming our bipartisan commitment to impose significant costs on Russia in the event they choose to invade our ally,” said Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican and one of the resolution’s sponsors. “I hope this will send a strong signal to Russia that the world is united behind Ukrainian independence and freedom.”

The measure passed by voice vote late Thursday, before lawmakers departed Washington for their week-long state work period.

Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have remained gridlocked for weeks over competing sanctions proposals aimed at the Kremlin.

Negotiations between the two parties have largely broken down over the timing of when sanctions would take place.

Republicans insist that Russia should face severe consequences before an invasion, while Democrats’ original proposal was to guarantee a bevy of sanctions after an attack.

The talks hit a final wall Tuesday when the committee’s top Republican, Sen. James E. Risch of Idaho, proposed the immediate stoppage of construction on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline into Germany, and mandatory sanctions on the pipeline if Russia should invade.

Mr. Biden waived Trump-era sanctions on the pipeline last summer, putting Democrats in an awkward spot as they scramble to remain tough on Russia without embarrassing the president.

Mr. Risch’s proposal also would impose sanctions on Russian banks and members of Mr. Putin’s inner circle before a further Russian incursion into Ukraine and would provide additional military aid to Ukraine.

The proposal was met with staunch opposition from Democrats, who said the proposal amounted to “partisan posturing.”

“A partisan victory is not worth a message of division from Washington, which only benefits Putin,” Sen. Robert Menendez, New Jersey Democrat and Foreign Relations Committee chairman, said in a statement Tuesday.

Still, the Senate has strained to show a united front as the administration and Western leaders work to walk Russia back from the brink of war.

On the same day that Senate negotiations over sanctions reached its final impasse, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky joined in issuing a bipartisan statement of “solidarity and resolve to the people of Ukraine” and a “clear warning” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The resolution passed Thursday “denounces the Russian military buildup” along Ukraine’s border and condemns Russia’s “continued disregard of international maritime law.”

It also “encourages unity among NATO allies” in response to the “unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.”

Mr. Risch said although the Senate came up short on a sanctions package, the Kremlin should have no doubt that Congress remains united in opposition to continued aggression.

“The people that are going to with this in Moscow are professionals,” he said. “They read what’s going on over here. There is no daylight between us and the Democrats on this issue.”

