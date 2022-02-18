The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia is suing to undo new Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order barring local school authorities from mandating students at public schools wear face masks.

In a federal lawsuit filed earlier this month, the ACLU of Virginia argued the order, signed in January, makes it difficult for schools to protect the safety of all Virginia children.

“It also leaves parents of many Virginia children with disabilities with an unconscionable choice: to choose between putting them at risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19 and keeping them home with little or no education. For many of these children, Governor Youngkin has effectively barred the schoolhouse door,” the 60-page complaint read.

A dozen children who are immunocompromised brought the lawsuit, represented by the ACLU. Some of the children are undergoing cancer treatment while others suffer from asthma.

The lawsuit noted that more than 16,000 Virginians have died from COVID-19, and that removing the mask requirement in schools conflicts with the Americans for Disability Act.

“Under federal disability rights laws, public schools cannot exclude, deny access, or segregate students with disabilities. Banning schools from requiring masks during a global pandemic does just that. State politicians cannot override federal disability rights laws. So we sued,” the ACLU of Virginia posted on Twitter.

They are asking the court to halt the governor’s order.

A spokesperson for Mr. Youngkin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, Mr. Youngkin also signed legislation banning school districts across the state from making masks mandatory as of March 1.

The governor said it was a “great day for Virginia’s parents and kids.”

Masks are still required on school buses, according to TV station WJLA, which notes that this directive comes under a federal mask mandate.

