Diversity and inclusiveness have been a hallmark of the Biden administration.

From his Cabinet to federal agencies, the president has made the hiring of under-represented races, ethnicities and gender identities a top goal — even to the point of including the relatively narrow demographic of gender-fluid animalism and bondage enthusiasts.

The effort has attracted praise from diversity advocates as well as criticism from those questioning the limitations of such a policy.

According to the Alliance for Justice, which promotes diversity in the judicial system, 65% of Biden’s nominees to the federal bench are people of color and 73% are women. Biden has also ensured his administration is the most diverse in history. Among those tapped to serve in high-level positions was Rachel Levine, who became the nation’s highest-ranking, openly transgender woman when she was appointed last year to serve as the assistant secretary of health.

In Mr. Biden’s latest efforts to diversify the judicial branch, he made a historic pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer, a move racial justice advocates demanded, though critics warned it would rule out other qualified candidates.

Last month, the Department of Energy made a diverse appointment of its own, but to a less prominent role, hiring Sam Brinton to serve as the department’s deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy.

While the position generally attracts little attention, Brinton’s social media presence quickly generated a buzz.

Brinton earned a dual master’s degree at MIT in Nuclear Engineering and technology and policy and is an LGBTQ advocate.

Brinton identifies as “genderqueer” and promotes sexual fetishes on social media and in visits to colleges and universities. Brinton has publicly expounded on the pleasures of simulated sex with men posing as dogs.

Brinton celebrated his new job with the DOE in a tweet last month.

“I’ll even be (to my knowledge) the first gender fluid person in federal government leadership,” Brinton tweeted. “But most importantly, I am going to be responsible for finding solutions to a problem I have dedicated my life to that has been stymied for decades.”

Provocative social media posts showing Brinton standing over a man donning a dog collar and leash quickly went viral, as did pictures of Brinton wearing pink stilettos and sporting a red Mohawk haircut.

Brinton’s job with DOE doesn’t require Senate approval and is considered a non-political position, but it drew gasps from some who saw the appointment as an attempt by the Biden administration to take its pledge to diversify the federal government to an extreme by appointing an activist to a high-level government position.

“On his website he talks about how he likes to wear women’s clothing into the workplace as a way to provoke people into having ‘conversations’ about LGBT matters,’ ” Rod Dreher, senior editor at the American Conservative, wrote recently. “A figure like that is toxic in the workplace. If Brinton were a loud, aggressive fundamentalist Christian evangelist who bragged that he enjoyed provoking people into having conversations about their religious beliefs, he wouldn’t get hired by most places because he would constantly be stirring up trouble. I’m a conservative Christian and I wouldn’t hire such a person.”

Brinton’s hiring came after the White House late last year issued a 42-page National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality, which calls for a “whole of government approach” to close the gender gap and address other forms of discrimination that have harmed the LGBTQ-plus community.

The paper calls on the government to take steps to address the impact of intersectional discrimination, which it describes as a combination of potential disadvantages including race, gender and sexual orientation.

“Ensuring that all people have the opportunity to live up to their full potential, regardless of gender identity or other factors, is not only a moral imperative, it is a strategic imperative,” Biden administration officials wrote in the document.

Jay Richards and Grace Melton of the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday released their analysis of the White House’s gender equality strategy, arguing the plan would erase policies that acknowledge biological differences between men and women and would force equal outcomes in a way that will ultimately result in unequal treatment of individuals.

Mr. Richards, in an interview with The Washington Times, said the Biden administration’s gender equity directive “creates this kind of radicalism with respect to these sorts of appointments where you actually want to look for someone that’s as far out as you possibly can, in order to get all the boxes checked.”

The policy may also dilute the quality of the workforce, Mr. Richards warned.

“It’s one thing to say, we’re going to find the most qualified person, whether it’s a man or a woman, Black or White, gay or straight,” Mr. Richardson said. “But these categories are counted. That’s the point about the intersectional approach is that their status in these identity groups actually counts as a part of the qualification.”

Brinton’s resume suggests the Department of Energy is hiring a qualified candidate and Brinton also advised the Trump administration on nuclear waste matter, according to a Wikipedia entry.

In addition to expertise in nuclear engineering, Brinton also lobbies against conversion therapy programs that attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and is a suicide prevention advocate.

In an interview with an MIT publication, Brinton described being called a “weird” kind of Batman.

“Because by day I work to save lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) youth from suicide, and by night I work to save the world from nuclear waste related environmental disaster.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.