A California lawmaker wants to extend the Bill of Rights to include cats and dogs.

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, Los Angeles Democrat, introduced legislation that would ensure dogs and cats have the basic rights that are given to all Americans.

Those rights include a right to food, water and shelter, and the right to therapeutic and preventive health care, as well as daily mental stimulation and appropriate exercise.

Dogs and cats would also have the right to be free from exploitation, cruelty, neglect, and abuse in addition to a life of comfort, according to the bill.

“These are basic rights that all creatures should have, especially dogs and cats,” Mr. Santiago said in an interview with The Sacramento Bee.

If the bill is passed, all animal shelters would need to display the Bill of Rights. If they failed to comply, they will be given a warning on the first offense, and a fine of no more than $250 for each subsequent offense that occurs 60 days or more after the first offense.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.