TikTok star Huey Haha, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office told People Magazine.

Mr. Ha, a rising comedian, died from a self-inflicted gunshot Oct. 25, according to the Coroner’s Office.

“He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” a post from his Instagram account read shortly after his death, directing followers to a GoFundMe set up by friend Coby Jdn.

The GoFundMe has raised just over $46,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Friday.

Mr. Jdn posted a touching tribute to his friend on his Instagram account shortly after Mr. Ha’s death, which included a revealing video of Mr. Ha speaking about life as a dad.

“It’s just great dude, I just love it so much. I love it when I come home and then my daughter, she just comes running to the door and she just screams like ‘ahhhh!’ and then she runs around in a circle and she comes back and she hugs me. It’s like the best feeling, bro,” he said. “You don’t really understand, like, fatherhood, until you’re in that. It’s really true.”

