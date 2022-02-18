Democratic lawmakers in Illinois have voted to oust nine Republicans from the state House after they refused to wear masks under the chamber’s mandate.

Lawmakers passed the motion Thursday to remove the lawmakers, 66 votes to 39, after a contentious debate in which Democratic state Rep. Lakesia Collins told the Republican violators to “do your job and comply with the rules of this House. If not, go remote. Simple,” according to CNN.

“Every minute we waste talking to you all while you are over there whining about wearing a mask, those people are still suffering and need your help,” she said of their constituents.

CNN reported that one of the GOP lawmakers impacted by the motion said Democrats were engaged in theater and “not fighting for anybody.”

The decision to oust members comes as the winter omicron surge is easing, and many states relax their rules, even though case counts remain higher than during most points of the pandemic.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to lift his state’s mask mandate at the end of the month but said institutions needed to be flexible.

“I want to be clear: Many local jurisdictions, businesses and organizations have their own mask requirements and other mitigations that must be respected,” the Democratic governor said.

Mask rules in legislatures have caused turmoil on the national level.

Some House Republican members of Congress have been hit with tens of thousands of dollars in fines for violating the Democratic majority’s mask mandate on the floor.

