Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a second-term Republican from southern Minnesota, died on Thursday at the age of 59.

Mr. Hagedorn was battling kidney cancer and had tested positive for COVID-19 in January.

His wife, Jennifer Carnahan, confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday.

“It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night,” Ms. Carnahan wrote. “Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others.”

Ms. Carnahan, the former chairwoman of the Minnesota GOP, added that there was “no stronger conservative” than her husband.

Minnesota GOP Reps. Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer and Michelle Fischbach called Mr. Hagedorn a “dear friend” who “wanted nothing more than to represent the people of Minnesota’s First District in Congress.”

“He did so every day with an unwavering passion and unshakable joy that brightened the halls of Congress and brought the best of Blue Earth to Washington. Our thoughts are with Jim’s family during this time and we will continue to pray for them. We will miss Jim dearly,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

Mr. Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s largely rural 1st District. He was first elected to Congress in 2018, flipping a seat that had been held by Democrats for more than a decade.

Mr. Hagedorn was the son of former Rep. Tom Hagedorn and a longtime Republican aide.