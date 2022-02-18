Olivia Rodrigo announced that a new documentary showing the making of her debut album “Sour,” which finished as the third highest-selling album of 2021, will be available on Disney+ March 25.

Rodrigo announced the new show, titled “driving home 2 u,” on Instagram and included a short trailer for the video Thursday.

“This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” President of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis said in a statement. “This is not a concert film per se, but an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day – and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before.”

The film will feature 11 songs from “Sour” performed with new arrangements in different locations, including Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy’s Motel & Café, Arcosanti and the Red Rock Canyon State Park.

It will also include personal stories on how the album came to be, as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.