By Peter Santo - The Washington Times - Friday, February 18, 2022

Singer Kelly Clarkson has filed paperwork to change her name to Kelly Brianne, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The change follows Ms. Clarkson’s divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock

Ms. Clarkson wrote in court documents that she is going by her first and middle names because “my new name more fully reflects who I am,” according to the filing.

Ms. Clarkson and Mr. Blackstock divorced in 2020 after being married for almost seven years. The couple met through Mr. Blackstock’s father Narvel, who is Ms. Clarkson’s manager.

In the divorce, Ms. Clarkson gave her now-ex 5.12% ownership of their Montana ranch.

“Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t. Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung,” a source told Us Weekly in 2020.

The couple agreed to have joint custody over their two children, Mr. Blackstock also has two kids from a previous marriage. 

