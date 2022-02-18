U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 along with the rest of his household, and used the experience to sympathize with other families who’ve fallen ill despite taking precautions.

Dr. Murthy said he and his wife, Alice, have mild symptoms such as headaches, fatigue and muscle aches, but their breathing is fine.

His 5-year-old son has a low-grade fever but is eating, watching cartoons and playing with his 4-year-old sister. She tested positive before the rest of the family and is hoarse from coughing, but her fever is subsiding.

“When you’ve been as safe as you can, getting COVID-19 can be frustrating and disappointing. I’ve felt that. It can also be a source of shame,” Dr. Murthy tweeted. “Many people assume you must have been careless to get sick. Our safety measures reduce risk, but they can’t eliminate risk. Nothing can.”

He wrote, “So if you’ve done everything you can and gotten COVID-19 anyway, don’t beat yourself up. A lot of us are doing the best we can. And let’s not assume those who get sick are careless. We don’t know people’s circumstances. They may not be able to protect themselves the way we can.”

Dr. Murthy said his family has been buoyed by the kind words of friends and the knowledge that he, his wife and son were vaccinated after becoming eligible.

The surgeon general also sought common ground with parents who find the virus unavoidable once someone in the house catches it.

“We’ve tried to be safe, but it’s tough when your kids are sick,” he tweeted. “You want to comfort them when they’re unwell. That often requires being close physically. We’d make that choice again, but I feel for those who struggle to balance protecting themselves with caring for family.”

