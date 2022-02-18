RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin‘s pick to lead Virginia’s information technology agency is resigning the post in what an agency spokeswoman called a “personal decision.”

The governor’s office confirmed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday that Phil Wittmer is stepping down from his role. The newspaper reported no explanation for his departure was provided.

Youngkin‘s press team did not respond to questions from The Associated Press.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Information Technologies Agency said Wittmer‘s resignation would be effective March 1.

“We appreciate his willingness to serve and support him in his personal decision,” Virginia Information Technologies Agency spokeswoman Lindsay LeGrand wrote in a brief email.

Wittmer‘s hiring was announced in late January. He previously served in a similar role in Kansas after a long career in the private sector, the newspaper reported.

He did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Youngkin, a Republican, took office in January, ushering in a new slate of leadership for most state agencies.