A job that pays six figures a year and allows employees to work from home certainly sounds inviting.

Corporate review website Glassdoor released its rankings of the 50 best jobs in America for 2022 Wednesday. Tech workers took the top spot, with “enterprise architects” having a median base salary of $144,997, over 14,000 job openings, and a satisfaction rating of four out of five.

The job score is determined by three factors: earning potential, job satisfaction and the number of job openings. Some 90% of job listings for enterprise architects — the techies who keep the world’s IT systems up and running — allow workers to work from home.

As job openings continue to climb — there were 10.9 million vacant jobs as of December, according to the Labor Department — the balance of power in the employer-employee relationship is shifting away from the corner office.

“In the last year, job openings soared and record levels of worker turnover shifted the balance of power to the worker, with a large swath of employees and jobseekers fine-tuning a better work-life balance,” Glassdoor said in the report.

Quit rates reached a high of 3% last month as Americans continued to leave their current jobs at record rates.

“People are jumping ship like that because wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, so the only way for most employees to either get a step up in salaries is either to find a new firm or have one foot out the door,” Raymond James Chief Economist Scott Brown told MarketWatch.

The top of the job ranking list is normally dominated by IT positions, but several non-tech jobs made the list for the first time. Psychologist (22) and psychiatrist (34) cracked the top 50 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on workers’ mental health.

Personnel-related jobs also climbed into the ranking, with HR manager, corporate recruiter and HR business partner ranking 13th, 17th, and 39th, respectively.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.