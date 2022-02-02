The federal government is warning travelers to avoid travel to Mexico due to the twin threats of COVID-19 and violent crime.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Mexico has reached a “very high level of COVID-19” so it is best to avoid going there.

“If you must travel to Mexico, make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travel,” the agency says on its website.

But that’s not the only worry several weeks before spring break, according to USA Today, which highlighted a recent update from U.S. consular services.

The travel alert warns Americans to be careful in popular vacation spots after two Canadians were killed at a luxury hotel in Playa Del Carmen. The shootings followed similar incidents at other resorts last year.

“In light of recent security incidents and criminal activity in popular tourist destinations including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, U.S. citizens are reminded to exercise increased caution when traveling to the state of Quintana Roo,” the alert said after the Jan. 21 incident in Playa del Carmen. “Criminal activity and violence may occur throughout the state, including areas frequented by U.S. citizen visitors.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

