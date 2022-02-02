CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned Wednesday over his failure to divulge a romantic relationship with a senior network executive.

Mr. Zucker, who joined CNN in 2013, said in his stunning announcement that he neglected to reveal the involvement during the network’s investigation into former host Chris Cuomo, who was fired in December.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Mr. Zucker said in his memo to staff. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

“As a result, I am resigning today,” he said.

“Reliable Sources” anchor Brian Stelter, who posted Mr. Zucker‘s resignation statement on Twitter, said the relationship was with Allison Gollust, the network’s chief marketing officer who will remain at CNN.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” Ms. Gollust said in a statement. “Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.”

Jason Kilar, CEO of CNN parent company WarnerMedia, said in a memo that “I have accepted Jeff Zucker‘s resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide. We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years.”

Described by CNN as “one of the most powerful and influential executives in the media industry,” Mr. Zucker said that “I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently.

“But it was an amazing run,” he said. “And I loved every minute.”

Zucker did not name his colleague in the memo, but the relationship is with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN. Gollust is remaining at CNN. https://t.co/leQjFGOtmi — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.