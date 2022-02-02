President Biden said Wednesday he will relaunch the Cancer Moonshot program he started during the Obama administration, citing progress in treatments and care.

Mr. Biden said the goal of the White House-led effort will be to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years and improve the experience of cancer patients and survivors.

The president and first lady Jill Biden also called on Americans to resume cancer screenings that were missed during the coronavirus pandemic.

President Barack Obama in 2016 asked Mr. Biden to lead a national effort to “end cancer as we know it.” Mr. Biden’s son, Beau, had died of an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2015.

Mr. Biden said he is reviving the program during his presidency because there are new treatments that target specific mutations and immunotherapies that teach the body to target and kill cancer cells. He also cited better scans and other screening tools.

Congress in late 2016 provided $1.8 billion for the moonshot program over seven years, so there is $400 million in funding authorized for 2022 and 2023.

Mr. Biden will address the cancer campaign in remarks from the White House East Room on Wednesday.

