President Biden has signed off on sending additional troops to reinforce NATO allies in eastern Europe amid a mounting crisis with Russia over Ukraine and security policy across the continent. The U.S. troops could begin deploying within days, according to multiple media reports.

About 2,000 U.S. military personnel will be sent to forward locations in Poland with a similar number heading to other countries in southeastern Europe, including Romania, CNN reported.

The Pentagon has issued stand-by orders putting another 8,500 U.S. troops on “high alert” for possible deployment to Europe as the U.S. contingent of NATO’s 40,000-member rapid response force.

A Defense Department spokesman said U.S. combat troops permanently based in Europe and those on rotational assignments there could be shifted further east to bolster nervous NATO allies near Russia.

The move is the latest development in the continuing crisis over Russia assembling thousands of combat troops on the border with Ukraine and within neighboring Belarus. U.S. and NATO officials said an invasion could be imminent, although Moscow has denied that is their intention.

Russia says it wants reassurances that Ukraine won’t become a member of NATO and that the alliance will reduce its military presence in eastern Europe. NATO officials have said Moscow does not get to dictate the terms of the alliance.

