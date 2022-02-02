More people think President Biden will rank among the worst chief executives in American history than think the same about former President Donald Trump.

According to a poll released Wednesday by Rasmussen Reports and the National Pulse, 54% of likely voters see Mr. Biden’s presidency as likely to occupy such a low status in the future.

That majority was offset by just 15% thinking he will rank as one of America’s best presidents. The other 25% expect his presidency to be seen in the future as “about average.”

By contrast, when the same question was asked about Mr. Trump, 43% said he would go down in history as among the worst president. The same question of former President Barack Obama got agreement from 33% of respondents.

While Mr. Biden’s low rankings were affected by partisanship — 74% of Republicans predicted he’d rank as among the worst presidents — it wasn’t all about that.

For example, slightly more Democrats (28%) said he would rank among the worst presidents as thought he’d be among the best (27%).

The survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters was conducted Jan. 30-31 and has an error margin of 3 percentage points.

