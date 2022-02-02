President Biden said Wednesday that his decision to deploy 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe is “totally consistent” with what he’s told Russian President Vladimir Putin in their discussions about Ukraine.

“As long as he’s acting aggressively, we are going to make sure we reassure our NATO allies in Eastern Europe that we’re there and Article 5 is a sacred obligation,” Mr. Biden told reporters, referring to NATO’s collective defense pact.

Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Biden approved the deployment of 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland, Germany and Romania to bolster NATO countries in Eastern Europe where tens of thousands of Russian troops have massed along Ukraine’s border.

The U.S. and its NATO allies remain concerned about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Roughly 2,000 troops will deploy from the U.S. to Poland and Germany and another 1,000 troops currently based in Germany are headed to Romania.

