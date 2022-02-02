An off-duty rookie NYPD officer was shot and wounded Tuesday night during an attempted carjacking as he drove to work in Queens, the city’s police chief announced.

The brazen attack comes less than 48 hours before President Biden is set to travel to New York City to discuss the violent crime surge across America.

The gunman fired several shots at the officer, who returned fire, NYPD Chief Kenneth Corey said at a Wednesday morning press briefing.

Chief Corey said the officer was shot in the shoulder and nearby officers who heard the gunfire rushed to the scene. The rookie officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Two suspects were spotted by the police a few blocks away. One of the suspects opened fire on the officers, hitting one of the NYPD‘s unmarked cars, Chief Corey said.

Both suspects are in custody and a gun was recovered, according to Chief Corey.

The officer is the sixth member of the New York Police Department to be shot just five weeks into 2022. On 21, rookie Officer Jason Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were fatally shot during a domestic disturbance call in Harlem.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to visit New York on Thursday to talk about the steps his administration has taken to curb gun violence.

The president will meet with community violence intervention leaders in Queens and tour the NYPD‘s Manhattan headquarters.

