Police arrested two suspects Tuesday evening in connection with a school shooting in Richfield, Minnesota, that left one person dead and two others injured, one critically.

Officers executed simultaneous search warrants at two Minneapolis addresses, according to a news release from Richfield Police. Authorities said they recovered a handgun but did not provide any more information on the suspects.

“Officers are not looking for any additional suspects, but continue to process evidence related to the shooting,” the release said.

“This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield,” Police Chief Jay Henthorne said during a news conference.

The shooting took place at the South Education Center and officers found two people who had been shot on the sidewalk. The chief said the students fled immediately after the shooting.

“Our hearts are with the families, students, and the community impacted by this horrendous and tragic event,” the chief said.

Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, are being held without bail at Hennepin County Jail on murder charges.

Authorities did not name the victims beyond saying that the deceased student was 15 and the other students 17 and 19. The former injured student was shot and in critical condition, while the latter sustained minor injuries.

“The five students did know each other,” Chief Henthorne said. “An altercation possibly related to a previous dispute took place, occurred between the five students near the front entrance of the high school. During the altercation, a handgun was produced and both juveniles were shot.”

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.