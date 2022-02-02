Fundraising plans are underway to replace statues that were vandalized last month at a Roman Catholic church’s grotto in Fairfax County, officials said.

The vandalism apparently occurred in the overnight hours of Jan. 25 at Nativity Catholic Church in Burke, said the Rev. Bob Cilinski, pastor of the 49-year-old parish.

A large statue memorializing the Virgin Mary’s appearance to three children at Fatima, Portugal, in 1917 had its head removed, and other statues were damaged in the assault.

“Unfortunately, the statues damaged are not repairable. The statues will be removed and we will work to replace them,” Father Cilinski wrote in an email to parishioners.

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, who leads the Diocese of Arlington, said the vandalism “is a tragic and senseless defacing of the sacred. Mary stands as a symbol of peace in a world that needs her now more than ever. I ask that others join me in prayer for the perpetrator, as any motive behind such an act reflects a troubled soul in need of Our Lord.”

Fairfax Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay decried the incident.

“This destruction of property and disrespect to our Catholic community is alarming because, at its core, it makes people feel unsafe,” Mr. McKay said in a statement. “Under all circumstances, we reject this hateful action, and I can assure you we will continue to make Fairfax County a community that is safe for everyone.”

Fairfax County Police Sgt. Ian Yost said Tuesday evening the investigation continues and detectives “are exploring all motivations” for the vandalism.

He urged those with information about the incident to call (703) 644-7377 or submit anonymous tips at www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.

Vandalism against Catholic churches has been on the increase, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops reported in October. Between May 2020 and October 2021, 100 incidents of “arson, vandalism and other destruction at Catholic sites” around the nation.

“These are not mere property crimes — this is the degradation of visible representations of our Catholic faith. These are acts of hate,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.