Travelers were greeted by D.J., drags queens and stuffed koala bears as Australia reopened to international visitors Monday after 704 days of pandemic restrictions.

The island nation imposed strict border controls at the start of the pandemic two years ago, even stranding some citizens overseas before easing some of the rules amid an outcry from separated families. Some relatives, friends and students still remained cut off, however, until Monday.

A Qantas flight from Los Angeles was the first to land at Sydney airport on Monday, according to The Guardian newspaper, which said travelers received kangaroo toys, Vegemite spread and eucalyptus sprigs while music blared.

“It’s been a party out here at Sydney airport; everyone is celebrating,” Tourism Minister Dan Tehan told reporters at a news conference at the airport. “It’s been quite extraordinary to see the way that people have been reunited — the hugs, the tears.”

Vaccinated travelers can enter without quarantining but must present a negative test taken within 24 hours of departure. Unvaccinated travelers must get permission from the government to enter and must quarantine.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.