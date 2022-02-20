The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is seeking new prosecutors to help investigate and charge suspected rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In an ad posted on a federal government job listing service, the office said the prosecutors will handle all stages of litigation on offenses arising from the Jan. 6 riots, including handling trials, negotiating pleas, and overseeing sentencing recommendations.

The prosecutors will work in the U.S. Attorney’s Capitol Siege Section on a two-year temporary appointment.

“Currently, over 700 individuals located throughout the nation have been charged with a multitude of criminal offenses arising from the attack. The Capitol Siege Section in the Criminal Division of the Office is responsible for the investigation and prosecution of these matters in U.S. District Court,” the ad said.

So far, 772 people have been arrested on charges related to the attack when supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Last month, the FBI asked the public for help identifying suspected rioters saying it is still accepting tips related to the attack.

