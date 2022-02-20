The last of the 76,000 Afghan evacuees pulled out of the country last summer have finally been released into the U.S., the government announced over the weekend — just as a new report says they weren’t all fully vetted.

The Pentagon’s inspector general said some secretive Defense Department databases weren’t initially available to those doing the screening, resulting in dozens of people with “significant security concerns” reaching the U.S.

Officials had no idea where most of them were, the inspector general said in an audit late last week.

“Not being able to locate Afghan evacuees with derogatory information quickly and accurately could pose a security risk to the United States,” the inspector general concluded.

It’s been nearly six months since the airlift that brought the evacuees out of Afghanistan concluded, capping off a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops after a 20-year war effort.

During the airlift, the Biden administration brought more than 76,000 Afghan evacuees out of their home country, sent them through transit points for an initial screening, then brought them to migrant camps at eight military bases on U.S. soil.

The final two camps emptied out last week, and the Afghans are settling in communities across America, Homeland Security said Saturday.

It marks the largest surge of migrant resettlement in a half-century, the State Department said.

Resettlement advocates cheered the news as the capstone to a “herculean effort” of evacuation, but warned that the work of successfully integrating the migrants goes on.

“We remain confident we can rise to the occasion in light of the overwhelming compassion and generosity of Americans across the country who have answered the call to help. Their message has been crystal clear – Afghan refugees are welcome here,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of numerous agencies that has worked to resettle Afghans.

The airlift-and-housing plan was dubbed Operation Allies Welcome and billed as a chance to help Afghans who risked their lives to assist the 20-year U.S. war effort and who are in line for the Special Immigrant Visa.

In reality, most of those airlifted out do not appear to qualify for the special visa, but had other ties to the U.S., or were simply in better position to reach the airport in Kabul amid the rapid Taliban takeover in August.

Many of those left behind are desperate to make it out, and the Biden administration has said it still is interested in helping.

The migrant camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, the last to release evacuees from the August airlift, will take any newcomers who do manage to emerge, Homeland Security said.

The department insists those who made it to the U.S. faced “rigorous, multi-layered screening” — chiefly checks of U.S. databases to see whether any red flags were attached to names.

But the new inspector general’s report found serious holes in the process.

The audit said information from several Defense Department systems was excluded from database checks, which allowed dozens of people with “significant security concerns” to reach the U.S.

Many of those were released, or walked off the military bases, before officials realized the security breach, and the government was having a tough time tracking them down, the inspector general reported.

The botched database checks come on top of earlier revelations that most evacuees reached the U.S. without going through in-person interviews.

That marks a departure from the usual processing Afghans would have had to face, and experts describe the interview as a crucial security step, where trained people sniff out bogus or dangerous claims.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, called the botched database checks a “debacle.”

“Joe Biden promised to vet the evacuees that came to America after his retreat from Afghanistan. But he didn’t, and now American lives are at risk,” he said in a statement.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said news of vetting problems should slow the effort to speed permanent legal status to the evacuees.

Most Afghan evacuees were brought to the U.S. on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ say-so, under his powers of “humanitarian parole.”

That is a short-term legal status that lets them live and work in the country, with a chance to try to secure a more permanent status such as seeking asylum or completing the special visa process.

Most are expected to attempt to claim asylum, but there could be hiccups.

One asylum officer ruled in a case last month against an evacuee, finding that while conditions in Afghanistan may be rough, the evacuee didn’t personally face any threats from the Taliban government.

“Despite country reports indicating that the Taliban are openly targeting people and their family members, you do not seem to fall within the realm of the people they are targeting due to the work you did with the United States government as a mechanic, and the fact that no one in your family still living in Afghanistan have been harmed, threatened or questions about you,” the asylum officer wrote in a “Notice of Intent to Deny” that has caught the attention of immigration lawyers.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.