Former President Donald Trump’s new social platform “Truth Social” is set to hit Apple’s App Store this week, making the tech alternative more widely accessible as it looks to challenge prominent sites that have banished Mr. Trump.

The App Store lists the Truth Social app as expected to be available for download starting Monday but Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said the app will not be fully functional until next month.

“This week, we’ll begin to roll out people on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform,” Mr. Nunes said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “And then our goal is — and I think we’re going to hit it — I think by the end of March, we’re going to be fully operational, at least within the United States.”

The former California Republican congressman’s colleagues remaining in the House have used the upcoming formal launch of “Truth Social” as a tool in fundraising efforts organized by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Mr. Nunes told Fox News the platform aims to give people their voice back online. Mr. Trump remains barred from several social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter.

The new platform is already available for use by some users and Mr. Nunes said he was inspired to see people congregating digitally who were outcasts elsewhere.

“It’s actually very moving for me to see people that are on the platform that had their voice canceled,” Mr. Nunes said.

