Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that Americans may feel the cost of war in Ukraine through rising energy costs at home.

Ms. Harris told reporters in Munich that America will not be immune from the consequences of a Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“When America stands for principles, and all of the things that we hold dear, it requires sometimes for us to put ourselves out there in a way that maybe we will incur some cost,” Ms. Harris said. “In this situation, that may relate to energy costs, for example.”

Before returning to Washington, D.C., from the Munich Security Conference, Ms. Harris also acknowledged the “real possibility of war” breaking out in Europe.

“We’re talking about the potential for war in Europe. I mean, let’s really take a moment to understand the significance of what we’re talking about,” Ms. Harris said to reporters.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that the U.S. is still pursuing diplomacy and does not want war. She said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for his actions toward Ukraine.

“There’s a price to pay for the, what Putin has put us through now,” Mrs. Pelosi said at a press briefing for the Munich Security Conference. “This isn’t, ‘bully the world and then take a walk and you’re off the hook.’”

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

